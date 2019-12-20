FGL (NYSE:FG) Trading Up 0.8%

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.40, 53,670 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,013,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. FGL had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FGL by 233.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 138,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 624,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

