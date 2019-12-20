Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,440 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,478,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.44. 531,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

