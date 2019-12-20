FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $183.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FDX opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

