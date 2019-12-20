Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 887,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,812. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

