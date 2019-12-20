FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,689. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,128,000 after acquiring an additional 340,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 394,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

