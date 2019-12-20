Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Cap of $507,509.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Faceter has a total market cap of $507,509.00 and $1,251.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $24.43 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.62 or 0.06572754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

