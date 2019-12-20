Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 4,983,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,026,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

