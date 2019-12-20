Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,348.33 ($30.89).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Experian to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of EXPN stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,557 ($33.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 32.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,467.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,460.24. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

