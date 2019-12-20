Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 186,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. 7,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,561. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

