EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVRZF stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

