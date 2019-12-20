Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson Sells 46,482 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. 254,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 52.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,481 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

