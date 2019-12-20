Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson Sells 46,482 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. 254,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
