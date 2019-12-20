Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $1.66. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

