Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $180.00 at DA Davidson

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.56.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,539. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $91.78 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.11 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

