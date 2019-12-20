Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.58.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,990. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $175,007.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,251 shares of company stock valued at $668,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,526,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,757,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Etsy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after buying an additional 966,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,593,000 after buying an additional 266,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Etsy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,453,000 after buying an additional 203,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

