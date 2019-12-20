ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:UCIB) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS CMCI Total Return ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.