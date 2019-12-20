Ethereum Classic Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $435.46 million and approximately $527.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00052202 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Instant Bitex, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.01785404 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,009,719 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Bittrex, Bibox, RightBTC, Gatehub, Bitfinex, Koineks, Poloniex, CoinEx, HBUS, ChaoEX, LBank, Coinsuper, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Coinut, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, BigONE, BTC-Alpha, Binance, ABCC, EXX, CoinBene, Coinhub, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, Indodax, QBTC, Ovis, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Kucoin, FCoin, Bitsane, Crex24, HitBTC, Coinroom, OKCoin International, C2CX, CoinExchange, Korbit, Gate.io, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, BTC Markets, BCEX, Exmo, Cryptopia, Upbit, Liquid, CPDAX, BitForex, Bithumb, C-CEX, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

