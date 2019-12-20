Eternity Reaches Market Cap of $9,241.00 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Eternity has a total market cap of $9,241.00 and $206.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eternity has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000545 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Eternity

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,148,345 coins. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org . Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

