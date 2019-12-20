Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 20th (ACN, ANTM, APOG, BAX, BDX, BSX, CAG, CI, CMI, CZZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 20th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.55 to $220.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $391.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $24.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $437.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.50 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was given a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

