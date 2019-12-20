Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells $704,500.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 571,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

