Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €14.72 ($17.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.99. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

