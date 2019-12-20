Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Enel Americas has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.