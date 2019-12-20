Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ESRT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 1,029,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,096,000 after buying an additional 2,528,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 8,387.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 200.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,827,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,983,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 816,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

