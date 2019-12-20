Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.52 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-5.85 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $130.85 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,303,154 shares worth $154,388,197. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

