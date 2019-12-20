Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.46 billion.Eli Lilly And Co also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-5.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.41.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,303,154 shares worth $154,388,197. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

