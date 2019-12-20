Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) were up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26, approximately 521,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,020,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

The company has a market cap of $77.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.