Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0361 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $22,810.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00560135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008554 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,104,562 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.