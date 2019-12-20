Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edison International has a strong portfolio of utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations, which indicate a lower risk profile than its utility-only peers. In addition, the company boasts a solid financial position backed by strong cash generation capacity. Going forward, management plans to increase its dividend above industry average growth rate on solid cash generation expectations. Shares of Edison International have also outperformed its industry in past year. However, the company’s inability to recover costs from decommissioning of nuclear plants can negatively impact its performance. As the company is undertaking several initiatives to make its infrastructure more resilient, costs might escalate in the days ahead. Its current ratio currently lies much below the industry.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 111.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,347 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1,931.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,745 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

