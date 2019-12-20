EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $711,605.00 and $59,194.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC.

Get EchoLink alerts:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

