Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.46

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.46 and last traded at $94.59, with a volume of 21814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

