easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Main First Bank upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered easyJet to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,302.67 ($17.14).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,428.50 ($18.79). 5,647,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,342.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,100.22. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

