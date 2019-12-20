Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Up 12.7%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.74), 141,510 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 433% from the average session volume of 26,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and a PE ratio of -22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.43.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

