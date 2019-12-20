e-Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $43.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00556429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,930,645 coins and its circulating supply is 17,108,254 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

