DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.25 ($102.62).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €91.04 ($105.86) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.48. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

