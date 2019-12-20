Dystem Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,753.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Dystem has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dystem has a market cap of $8,753.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009934 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003063 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005810 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,228,286 coins and its circulating supply is 6,084,022 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . The official website for Dystem is dystem.io

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

