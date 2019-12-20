Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper Purchases 15,800 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper bought 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,636.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$343,473,375.96.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper acquired 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.27 per share, with a total value of C$805,139.44.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper bought 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,869.40.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$491,158.95.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper purchased 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.72 per share, with a total value of C$285,741.57.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper acquired 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069,106.08.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper bought 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.08 per share, with a total value of C$439,168.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Cooper bought 70,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,119,910.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Cooper purchased 59,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,778,529.74.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Cooper purchased 2,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.70 per share, with a total value of C$62,366.01.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cooper acquired 71,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,104,645.32.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.03. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.56 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

Several analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.