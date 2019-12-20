DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.74. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 54,238 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of -0.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

