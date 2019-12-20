DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.74. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 54,238 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of -0.37.
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
