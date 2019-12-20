Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.21. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

