Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Exmo, Fatbtc and Stocks.Exchange. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $261.28 million and approximately $76.56 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00556899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008597 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,535,154,647 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Poloniex, Robinhood, Kraken, Coinbase, and others. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

