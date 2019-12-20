Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Trading Down 1%

Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

