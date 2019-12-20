DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.65

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

A number of research firms have commented on DSCSY. Mizuho upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

