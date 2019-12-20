Digital Gold Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $47.10 or 0.00653857 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $167,370.00 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00185047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01179479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

