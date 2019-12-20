Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis Sells 23,391 Shares

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DMRC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.82. 143,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,094. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Digimarc Corp has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digimarc Corp will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 780.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

DMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

