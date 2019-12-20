DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives €14.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.53 ($18.06).

Several research firms have weighed in on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

DIC stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) on Friday, reaching €15.50 ($18.02). The company had a trading volume of 242,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.16 and its 200 day moving average is €11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 1 year high of €15.62 ($18.16).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

