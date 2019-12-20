Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $356.78

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $356.78 and traded as low as $240.00. Dialight shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 4,828 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 355.30.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

