DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 6.7%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) shares rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.85, 3,025,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,411,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DHT by 551.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DHT (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.