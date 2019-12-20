DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 6.7%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) shares rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.85, 3,025,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,411,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get DHT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DHT by 551.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.