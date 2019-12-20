DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.87.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $214.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,756. DexCom has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $238,180.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,660.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $226,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,627. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

