DEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $597,062.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. DEX has a market cap of $2.64 million and $597,062.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.