Deutsche Bank Boosts Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Price Target to $17.00

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FOE. Gabelli lowered Ferro to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of FOE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ferro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

