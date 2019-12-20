Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

