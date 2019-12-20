Desire Trading 148.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Desire has a market cap of $18,471.00 and approximately $5,863.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 148.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,189.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.01785404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.02596853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00556730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00658815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

